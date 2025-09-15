Air India Express starts direct flight operations from Doon to Bengaluru

Air India Express on Monday started its direct flight operations from Dehradun to Bengaluru with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagging off the new air service at the Jolly Grant Airport. The Chief Minister described it as a significant milestone in the overall development of the state and the expansion of air connectivity.

''The commencement of Air India Express services from Dehradun marks a significant achievement in civil aviation for our state. Better connectivity with Bengaluru will greatly boost tourism, trade, and investment opportunities in Uttarakhand,'' he said. Direct air service between Dehradun and Bengaluru by Air India Express would also be a great facility for the youth, entrepreneurs, IT professionals, students, and tourists of Uttarakhand, he said. ''Bengaluru is the tech capital of the country and thousands of youths from Uttarakhand are engaged there in education, services, and startups. Now, they will have a more convenient, timely, and safe travel option to visit their home state,'' the Chief Minister said.

''It will also strengthen connectivity for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs with one of India's most dynamic cities. We welcome Air India Express and look forward to the positive impact this connectivity will have on our people and economy,'' Dhami said.

In recent years, the state government has taken several major decisions — from policy reforms to infrastructure development — to strengthen air connectivity, Dhami said.

''We are delighted to commence direct flight operations from Dehradun to our largest domestic hub, Bengaluru. This shows the rapid expansion of our network,'' Air India Express MD Aloke Singh said. ''With over 115 aircraft now in our fleet, we are building a stronger and more accessible network that reflects the aspirations of modern India,'' he said.

