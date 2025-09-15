Assam: Moran students' body imposes 'economic blockade' demanding ST status

The All Moran Students Union (AMSU) on Monday launched an ''indefinite economic blockade'' in Assam's Tinsukia district, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community.

The blockade launched at 5 am on the Makum Bypass of NH-15 affected the movement of commercial vehicles in the district, situated at the eastern tip of Assam along the inter-state boundary with Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

''It is our long-standing demand for ST status for the Moran community. To press for our demand, which no government has fulfilled, we launched an indefinite economic blockade from 5 am today,'' an AMSU leader said.

The movement of trucks carrying oil, coal, timber and tea, among others, has been hampered, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the Makum Bypass.

The blockade has affected normal traffic and the supply of essential commodities, impacting local residents and traders alike.

A police officer said that about 500 trucks have been stranded.

''The situation is under control, and there is no law and order problem. We are closely monitoring it,'' he said.

