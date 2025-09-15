Truck runs over pedestrians in Indore; two killed

At least two people were killed and as many injured when an out of control truck ran over several pedestrians in Indore on Monday night and later caught fire, a police officer said.

Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh said the truck hit some vehicles on Aerodrome Road before catching fire.

''Initial inputs suggest two people died on the spot and two others were injured,'' he said.

Singh added that the truck driver was arrested after the accident and was being questioned.

