UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca drags FTSE 100 lower ahead of key central bank decisions

London's FTSE 100 index slipped on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight AstraZeneca and a stronger pound, as investors braced for a busy week of central bank meetings, including the Bank of England. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.1%, while the midcap FTSE 250 index edged up 0.1% AstraZeneca fell 3.2% after Handelsbanken cut its rating and Reuters reported the drugmaker had paused a planned £200 million ($271.26 million) investment in its Cambridge research site. The BoE is expected to hold interest rates steady on Thursday amid rising inflation and to slow its £100 billion-a-year bond unwind amid renewed gilt-market volatility.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:52 IST
Among other stocks, AO World jumped 14% after the British electronics retailer laid out plans for its first-ever share buyback and raised the lower end of its annual adjusted pre-tax profit forecast. Sainsbury hit a more than four-year high, up 3.5%, after the supermarket group said it had terminated talks with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com over selling the Argos general merchandise retailer.

Martin Sorrell's advertising group S4 Capital slumped 21% to a record low after cutting its annual revenue forecast for the second time this year.

