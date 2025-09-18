US Revokes Chabahar Sanctions Waiver: Implications for India-Iran Trade Future

The United States government has revoked the 2018 sanctions waiver concerning the strategically significant Chabahar Port in Iran, directly impacting India. The US State Department explained that this move is in line with President Donald Trump's maximum pressure policy, aimed at isolating Iran.

According to the US State Department, the waiver's revocation will expose those involved with the Chabahar Port to penalties under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA). This step comes as part of the U.S. strategy to curb Iran's destabilizing actions by identifying and sanctioning illicit financial networks and entities linked to Iran's oil trade.

For India, the revocation poses a significant challenge as it has been actively developing a terminal at the Chabahar Port to enhance connectivity and trade with Central Asia. The decision may undermine India's strategic objectives, which include bypassing Pakistan to access landlocked nations and foster regional trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)