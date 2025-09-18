Trump's Supreme Court Push to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook
The Trump administration seeks the Supreme Court's intervention to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve's board, citing alleged misconduct before her appointment. Despite earlier unsuccessful attempts, President Trump claims Cook's actions undermine her trustworthiness. Cook denies wrongdoing, continuing to serve and contesting legal actions.
The Trump administration is escalating its efforts to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve's board by seeking a Supreme Court order. Previously, an appeals court had denied the administration's request, maintaining Cook's position as Trump criticizes her alleged pre-appointment misconduct.
In an unprecedented move, the administration argues that Cook's alleged mortgage fraud undermines her role in setting interest rates. Although a federal judge previously ruled her firing illegal, Trump's legal team persists, attempting to reshape the Fed's governing body.
Cook asserts her innocence and remains active on the board. The Supreme Court, which has previously allowed Trump to make dismissals in other agencies, will now decide on this contentious issue involving the Fed, traditionally viewed as politically independent.
