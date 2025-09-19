U.S.-China Airlines Dispute Intensifies Over Rare Earths

Representative John Moolenaar, the chair of a U.S. House committee on China, has urged the Trump administration to consider restricting or completely suspending Chinese airline landing rights in the United States. This move comes as a response to Beijing's limitations on rare earths and magnets crucial to U.S. defense industries.

Moolenaar emphasized that such measures would send a strong message that China cannot disrupt critical supplies without facing repercussions in its own strategic sectors. This comes in the wake of China adding several rare earth items to its export restriction list, a retaliatory move against U.S. tariff increases.

As U.S. airlines continue to operate only a portion of the flights approved to China due to low demand, talks of China potentially purchasing 500 Boeing airplanes are ongoing. The air travel rift between the countries, exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic regulations, remains a contentious issue with broader implications for international trade and relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)