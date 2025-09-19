Yen Strengthens as BOJ Holds Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Japanese yen experienced a notable increase against the U.S. dollar on Friday. This financial shift follows the Bank of Japan's unexpected decision to keep interest rates steady, alongside plans to divest exchange-traded funds and real estate holdings. The move unsettled some investors, coming on the heels of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut.

David Chao, a global market strategist in Asia-Pacific for Invesco, highlighted the surprise of BOJ's move, suggesting impending policy rate hikes. The central bank's upcoming meeting on October 30 is now poised as a crucial juncture for potential rate adjustments. Concurrently, Japan's consumer price data pointed to a nine-month low, adding to economic discussions.

In parallel, political eyes are set on Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi, a potential first female prime minister candidate, and her influence on future economic decisions. This cross-examines with global currency market reactions, particularly the U.S. dollar's status amid trade tensions and potential Federal Reserve leadership changes prompted by the Trump administration.