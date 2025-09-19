Left Menu

Delhi-Baraut AC Bus Service: A New Era in Commuting

The Delhi Transport Corporation is launching an interstate air-conditioned bus service connecting Delhi and Baraut during the 'Sewa Pakhwada'. This service aims to enhance commuter and student travel options. The route spans 60 km, with fares ranging from Rs 32 to Rs 125, emphasizing affordability and cultural connectivity.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is set to launch an interstate air-conditioned bus service linking Delhi's Maharana Pratap ISBT with Baraut in Uttar Pradesh during the 'Sewa Pakhwada', offering improved travel options for commuters and students, officials announced Friday.

Spanning approximately 60 kilometres, the route features fares ranging from a minimum of Rs 32 to a maximum of Rs 125 between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Baraut, according to an official statement.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted that this service is not only about enhancing mobility but also bridging communities, supporting livelihoods, and enabling comfortable travel at affordable prices. More AC routes are planned to promote religious tourism and cultural connectivity, keeping travel accessible for everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

