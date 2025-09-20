ASLI Ageing Fest: Pioneering the Future of Senior Care in India

The 6th ASLI Ageing Fest kicked off at The LaLit, Mumbai, focusing on vital components shaping India's future of senior care. Leaders, innovators, and policymakers are gathered to discuss investments, technology, insurance, and community, vital for addressing the needs of India's expanding senior demographic.

ASLI Chairman Rajit Mehta emphasized the necessity for conversation around senior care, with India facing unique challenges like 19,500 individuals turning 60 daily. He advocated for robust infrastructure, comprehensive care solutions, and innovative policy changes to bring senior care from margins to mainstream attention.

Highlighting investment opportunities, Dr. Rana Mehta from PwC India stressed collaboration between investors, policymakers, and stakeholders as essential for progress. Other speakers discussed building scalable solutions, regulatory interventions, and creating wellness-focused environments. The event also featured global insights from senior care leaders in Australia and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)