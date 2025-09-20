Left Menu

Kalpana Patowary Honored with Bihar Kala Samman for Folk Music Excellence

Internationally acclaimed folk singer Kalpana Patowary has been awarded the prestigious Bihar Kala Samman: 2023-24 for her significant contributions to Bhojpuri music. Recognized for reviving Bihar's cultural heritage, Patowary received the accolade, emphasizing the enduring power of folk traditions across borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:05 IST
Folk Artist Kalpana Patowary. Image Credit: ANI
Kalpana Patowary, an internationally lauded folk singer, has been recognized with the Bihar Kala Samman: 2023-24, the highest cultural award from Bihar, India. Her outstanding devotion to Bhojpuri music and the performing arts earned her this distinguished honor, announced by the Government of Bihar.

The award, presented by the Department of Art, Culture and Youth, highlights Patowary's vital role in rejuvenating and globalizing Bihar's rich folk heritage. Known as the 'Bhojpuri Queen,' Patowary leverages her commanding voice to carry Bihar's cultural essence from local villages to international festivals, thus inspiring an appreciation for folk's identity-laden history.

Celebrated in Patna on September 24, 2025, the award ceremony underscored the importance of folk art, with dignitaries from various fields applauding Patowary's contributions. Her efforts symbolize a bridge between regions, uniting Assam and Bihar through music. Her recognition inspires the next generation to uphold and evolve traditional arts on global platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

