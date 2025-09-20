Left Menu

Unveiling Luxury: Goa Property Expo by Yugen Infra Promises Golden Investment Opportunities

Yugen Infra hosts the Goa Property Expo at Gurugram's DoubleTree by Hilton on September 21, unveiling exclusive deals in Goa's booming real estate market. Attendees can explore luxury properties, receive expert guidance, and capitalize on unique discounts, ensuring profitable investments in Goa's dynamic property sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:00 IST
Goa's real estate market is set for record growth, and Yugen Infra's Goa Property Expo will showcase premium villas, plots, and apartments for smart investors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yugen Infra, a leading real estate company, is set to host the Goa Property Expo at Gurugram's DoubleTree by Hilton on September 21. The event aims to offer luxury property deals and exclusive benefits, targeting those interested in investment opportunities within Goa's thriving real estate market.

Showcasing premium properties strategically located near Goa's Mopa International Airport, attendees will have the chance to explore select villas, sea-facing apartments, investment-worthy plots, and nature-surrounded farmhouses. The expo will also provide personalized guidance from seasoned property experts, addressing crucial factors like location and capital appreciation, while assuring transparency and absence of hidden costs.

Yugen Infra's Managing Director, Mr. Sheeshram Yadav, emphasized their commitment to enriching customer experiences through transparency. The expo offers a unique opportunity for both seasoned investors and first-time buyers to enhance their investment portfolios under expert guidance. The event promises an enriching experience for those seeking to understand Goa's real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN's economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

