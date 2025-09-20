Left Menu

Modi's Arunachal Visit to Ignite Energy and Infrastructure Boom

Prime Minister Modi is set to lay foundation stones for hydroelectric and infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,980 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. The projects, including power plants and a convention center, signify a push towards enhancing energy capacity and infrastructure in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:42 IST
Modi's Arunachal Visit to Ignite Energy and Infrastructure Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant initiative in Arunachal Pradesh, as he lays foundation stones for two major hydroelectric projects and a series of infrastructure developments collectively valued at over Rs 4,980 crore. The projects aim to boost energy production and improve regional infrastructure.

The Tato-I and Heo hydroelectric projects, located on the Yarjep River in Shi Yomi district, are central to this initiative. The state government, alongside NEEPCO, will oversee these projects, which are poised to deliver substantial energy outputs upon completion, propelling the region's energy capabilities forward.

Complementing the energy projects, the newly completed Integrated State of Art Convention Centre in Tawang represents a significant infrastructure addition, brought to fruition under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region's (MDoNER) and PM-DevINE scheme, enhancing the region's capacity to host major events.

TRENDING

1
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
3
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
4
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025