Modi's Arunachal Visit to Ignite Energy and Infrastructure Boom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant initiative in Arunachal Pradesh, as he lays foundation stones for two major hydroelectric projects and a series of infrastructure developments collectively valued at over Rs 4,980 crore. The projects aim to boost energy production and improve regional infrastructure.

The Tato-I and Heo hydroelectric projects, located on the Yarjep River in Shi Yomi district, are central to this initiative. The state government, alongside NEEPCO, will oversee these projects, which are poised to deliver substantial energy outputs upon completion, propelling the region's energy capabilities forward.

Complementing the energy projects, the newly completed Integrated State of Art Convention Centre in Tawang represents a significant infrastructure addition, brought to fruition under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region's (MDoNER) and PM-DevINE scheme, enhancing the region's capacity to host major events.