ModiNomics: Charting 25 Years of India's Transformative Economic Policies

Union minister L Murugan released 'ModiNomics: The Journey of Inclusive Growth', authored by Sameer Kochhar. The book delves into Prime Minister Modi's 25-year impact on India's economy through citizen-oriented schemes in Gujarat and his tenure at the Centre, focusing on financial inclusion and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday, Union Minister L Murugan unveiled 'ModiNomics: The Journey of Inclusive Growth', a book chronicling 25 years of economic policies championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The piece is penned by Sameer Kochhar, who heads the Skoch Group.

The book stands as an ambitious project that encapsulates Prime Minister Modi's influence on citizen-centric initiatives during his governance in Gujarat and his subsequent role on the national stage. Murugan acknowledged the extensive scope covered in the work.

Timed with the national Seva Pakhwada, the release highlights Modi's policies that facilitated financial inclusion, robust welfare, and digital progress, marking significant milestones in India's economic evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

