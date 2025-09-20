ModiNomics: Charting 25 Years of India's Transformative Economic Policies

On Saturday, Union Minister L Murugan unveiled 'ModiNomics: The Journey of Inclusive Growth', a book chronicling 25 years of economic policies championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The piece is penned by Sameer Kochhar, who heads the Skoch Group.

The book stands as an ambitious project that encapsulates Prime Minister Modi's influence on citizen-centric initiatives during his governance in Gujarat and his subsequent role on the national stage. Murugan acknowledged the extensive scope covered in the work.

Timed with the national Seva Pakhwada, the release highlights Modi's policies that facilitated financial inclusion, robust welfare, and digital progress, marking significant milestones in India's economic evolution.

