India's Industrial Giants Called to Elevate J&K's Growth
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged India's industrial sector to commit to Jammu and Kashmir's industrial development. He highlighted the role of big companies, MSMEs, and private investments in fostering innovation, boosting exports, and advancing integration. Sinha emphasized the importance of R&D in defense, space, agriculture, and manufacturing.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a robust call to action for the nation's industrial leaders, urging them to take personal responsibility for the industrial upliftment of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking at the 4th CII Northern Regional Council Meeting, Sinha emphasized that major corporations, corporate entities, and MSMEs should pledge their support. He highlighted the growing importance of integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the broader industrial framework of the country.
Sinha stressed that private investments in research and development, especially within sectors such as defense, space, agriculture, and manufacturing, are paramount for the Union territory's inclusive progress and for building a self-reliant India.
