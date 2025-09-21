India's Industrial Giants Called to Elevate J&K's Growth

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a robust call to action for the nation's industrial leaders, urging them to take personal responsibility for the industrial upliftment of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the 4th CII Northern Regional Council Meeting, Sinha emphasized that major corporations, corporate entities, and MSMEs should pledge their support. He highlighted the growing importance of integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the broader industrial framework of the country.

Sinha stressed that private investments in research and development, especially within sectors such as defense, space, agriculture, and manufacturing, are paramount for the Union territory's inclusive progress and for building a self-reliant India.