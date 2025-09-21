Left Menu

Automobile Bonanza: Major Price Reductions Amid Navaratri

Leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai are reducing vehicle prices starting Monday, coinciding with Navaratri. This comes as a response to the new GST law effective from September 22. Luxury and two-wheeler makers also announce significant price cuts, promoting motorization across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 10:45 IST
Automobile Bonanza: Major Price Reductions Amid Navaratri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move timed with the auspicious Navaratri period, leading automakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai have announced substantial price reductions on their vehicle ranges. This initiative aligns with the new GST framework effective September 22, encouraging greater motorization in India.

Maruti Suzuki leads the charge, reducing prices by up to Rs 1.29 lakh across models like S Presso, Alto K10, Swift, and more. Meanwhile, Tata Motors and Mahindra have similarly slashed costs, with Tata's premium SUVs seeing cuts up to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Luxury brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW, along with two-wheeler manufacturers, are also offering significant price reductions, enhancing automobile accessibility for Indian consumers. This strategic pricing adjustment aims to increase car penetration, propelling India further into a motor-driven era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and Education Developments

Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and ...

 India
2
Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

 India
3
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
4
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025