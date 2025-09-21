Automobile Bonanza: Major Price Reductions Amid Navaratri

In a significant move timed with the auspicious Navaratri period, leading automakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai have announced substantial price reductions on their vehicle ranges. This initiative aligns with the new GST framework effective September 22, encouraging greater motorization in India.

Maruti Suzuki leads the charge, reducing prices by up to Rs 1.29 lakh across models like S Presso, Alto K10, Swift, and more. Meanwhile, Tata Motors and Mahindra have similarly slashed costs, with Tata's premium SUVs seeing cuts up to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Luxury brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW, along with two-wheeler manufacturers, are also offering significant price reductions, enhancing automobile accessibility for Indian consumers. This strategic pricing adjustment aims to increase car penetration, propelling India further into a motor-driven era.

(With inputs from agencies.)