Visa Chaos: Rush to Return Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Panic and confusion spread among H-1B visa holders as President Donald Trump announced increased fees, aligning with his broad immigration restrictions. As a result, tech companies and financial institutions rapidly notified employees to return to the U.S. before the policy deadline, igniting a sense of urgency and apprehension.

A White House clarification sought to reduce confusion by explaining that new visa applicants were the primary target of the order, not those with existing visas or seeking renewals. Despite this, the initial announcement had already provoked alarm, particularly in Silicon Valley, with many choosing to curtail vacations.

Social media platforms buzzed with personal stories of aborted international plans by visa holders attempting to return before the policy implementation. Criticism of Trump's approach to the H-1B visa program spotlighted a growing debate over the role of foreign labor in tech-driven sectors, enhancing the ongoing scrutiny of Trump's protectionist immigration policy.

