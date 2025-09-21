Swift Response Quells Fire on Army Goods Train in Ujjain

A fire erupted on Sunday morning on an 'Army special' goods train at Ujjain station in Madhya Pradesh. Though the incident involved a blaze, authorities report no significant damage to property, and no injuries were incurred.

The blaze, believed to be caused by a technical fault and inflammable materials within a truck on board, began at 9:30 AM from the tarpaulin covering the trucks on the train's wagon positioned between platform numbers 1 and 2.

Ujjain RPF inspector Narendra Yadav confirmed that railway staff swiftly evacuated passengers from platforms, and the blaze was extinguished, with normal operations resuming in 30 minutes. Communications with the Army were initiated, although further details remain undisclosed for security reasons.

