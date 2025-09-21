Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Fire on Army Goods Train in Ujjain

A fire erupted on an Army goods train at Ujjain station, caused by a possible technical fault and involving inflammable material in a truck. Despite damaging overhead equipment, no major property loss or injuries occurred. Quick action by railway staff restored normalcy in 30 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:20 IST
Swift Response Quells Fire on Army Goods Train in Ujjain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on Sunday morning on an 'Army special' goods train at Ujjain station in Madhya Pradesh. Though the incident involved a blaze, authorities report no significant damage to property, and no injuries were incurred.

The blaze, believed to be caused by a technical fault and inflammable materials within a truck on board, began at 9:30 AM from the tarpaulin covering the trucks on the train's wagon positioned between platform numbers 1 and 2.

Ujjain RPF inspector Narendra Yadav confirmed that railway staff swiftly evacuated passengers from platforms, and the blaze was extinguished, with normal operations resuming in 30 minutes. Communications with the Army were initiated, although further details remain undisclosed for security reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
2
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India
3
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
4
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025