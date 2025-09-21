Sky High Ambitions: Noida International Airport Gears Up for Launch

The Noida International Airport (NIA) is poised for an ambitious debut by the end of this year, taking a significant step in transforming the region's aviation infrastructure. Set in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, the greenfield airport aims to bolster connectivity with an inauguration slated for October 30, introducing flight operations shortly after with 10 initial routes.

Championing this landmark project, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the airport's strategic importance, noting it as a beacon of progress in India's aviation landscape. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed commercial operations will be in full swing by 2025's close, positioning NIA as a crucial hub in the nation's air network.

Upon completion, the sprawling facility will boast a comprehensive suite of amenities, supporting capacity for up to 70 million passengers annually. Zurich Airport International's subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), leads this public-private venture, with the airport envisaged as an integral node for freight and passenger transit within northern India.