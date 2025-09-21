Left Menu

Sky High Ambitions: Noida International Airport Gears Up for Launch

The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is set to commence operations by year-end. Scheduled to be India's largest airport by 2050, it will begin with 10 routes following an inauguration on October 30. Phase 1, including a runway and terminal, will handle 12 million passengers annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:23 IST
Sky High Ambitions: Noida International Airport Gears Up for Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Noida International Airport (NIA) is poised for an ambitious debut by the end of this year, taking a significant step in transforming the region's aviation infrastructure. Set in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, the greenfield airport aims to bolster connectivity with an inauguration slated for October 30, introducing flight operations shortly after with 10 initial routes.

Championing this landmark project, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the airport's strategic importance, noting it as a beacon of progress in India's aviation landscape. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed commercial operations will be in full swing by 2025's close, positioning NIA as a crucial hub in the nation's air network.

Upon completion, the sprawling facility will boast a comprehensive suite of amenities, supporting capacity for up to 70 million passengers annually. Zurich Airport International's subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), leads this public-private venture, with the airport envisaged as an integral node for freight and passenger transit within northern India.

TRENDING

1
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
2
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India
3
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
4
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025