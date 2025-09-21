Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Aims for Economic Transformation

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ambitious plans for the state to triple its GDP and per capita income by the year's end. The initiatives include modernizing agriculture, enhancing infrastructure, and leveraging technology. Citizens are encouraged to contribute ideas for the state's developmental roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:06 IST
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a bold vision for the state, forecasting a tripling of its GDP to Rs 36 trillion by the end of the year. He also projected the per capita income would triple to Rs 1.2 lakh since 2017.

Speaking at a workshop titled 'Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's robust economic growth and outlined plans for future advancements. He called on citizens to offer suggestions through the 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' portal to shape the state's developmental trajectory.

Highlighting milestones achieved since he first became chief minister in 2017, Adityanath noted successes in encephalitis eradication, agricultural modernization, and infrastructure development, including expressways and Metro projects. He also spotlighted initiatives like the 'One District, One Product' scheme and the rise of technology sectors, underscoring the importance of collective effort for realizing Uttar Pradesh's and India's developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

