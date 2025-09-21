Embracing Swadeshi: A Path to Self-Reliance
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to embrace indigenous products, endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for greater self-reliance. Shah highlighted the role of NEXT Gen GST reforms in achieving this vision, focusing on sectors like agriculture and health. Modi linked GST to India's prosperity and 'swadeshi' heritage.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has encouraged the public to integrate indigenous products into daily life, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for self-reliance. Shah emphasized the significance of the NEXT Gen GST reforms in this nationwide initiative.
According to Shah, these reforms, explained by PM Modi in a national address, will bolster sectors such as agriculture, health, textiles, and man-made fiber by reducing GST rates to enhance manufacturing capabilities.
Prime Minister Modi underscored that the GST reforms, effective from Monday, will invigorate India's growth, marking a crucial step towards 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' and highlighting the connection between 'swadeshi' products and national prosperity as exemplified during India's freedom movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bolstered GST Reforms: A Double Bonanza for a Self-Reliant India
PM Modi Unveils Vision for Self-Reliant India with Massive Maritime Investments
Rajnath Singh Pioneers India's Defense Manufacturing in Africa
Empowering Maharashtra's Tribal Farmers: Leasing Land for Agriculture and Mining
Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on right track: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.