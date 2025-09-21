Embracing Swadeshi: A Path to Self-Reliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has encouraged the public to integrate indigenous products into daily life, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for self-reliance. Shah emphasized the significance of the NEXT Gen GST reforms in this nationwide initiative.

According to Shah, these reforms, explained by PM Modi in a national address, will bolster sectors such as agriculture, health, textiles, and man-made fiber by reducing GST rates to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

Prime Minister Modi underscored that the GST reforms, effective from Monday, will invigorate India's growth, marking a crucial step towards 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' and highlighting the connection between 'swadeshi' products and national prosperity as exemplified during India's freedom movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)