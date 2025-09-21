Left Menu

Embracing Swadeshi: A Path to Self-Reliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to embrace indigenous products, endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for greater self-reliance. Shah highlighted the role of NEXT Gen GST reforms in achieving this vision, focusing on sectors like agriculture and health. Modi linked GST to India's prosperity and 'swadeshi' heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has encouraged the public to integrate indigenous products into daily life, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for self-reliance. Shah emphasized the significance of the NEXT Gen GST reforms in this nationwide initiative.

According to Shah, these reforms, explained by PM Modi in a national address, will bolster sectors such as agriculture, health, textiles, and man-made fiber by reducing GST rates to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

Prime Minister Modi underscored that the GST reforms, effective from Monday, will invigorate India's growth, marking a crucial step towards 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' and highlighting the connection between 'swadeshi' products and national prosperity as exemplified during India's freedom movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

