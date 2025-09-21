Tragic Accident: Water Tanker Plunges into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

A water tanker driver met a tragic end on Sunday when his vehicle plummeted into a ravine along the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, as confirmed by local authorities.

The fatal accident took place in the evening near the prominent Shiva statue, when the driver, identified as Gagan Singh, 35, reportedly lost control of the tanker, leading to its plunge into the abyss, according to Lakhpat Singh Butola, the Devprayag police station's in-charge.

Gagan Singh, who was originally from Badiyar Bhar village in Mandi district, died on impact. The tanker, which was part of LNT's operations in railway construction, was in the midst of transporting water, police disclosed.