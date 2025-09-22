Left Menu

Hong Kong Braces for Incoming Super Typhoon: Flight Suspensions Announced

Hong Kong is preparing to suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours due to the incoming Super Typhoon Ragasa. The airport aims to halt operations from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning. The typhoon is prompting similar precautions in the Philippines, affecting Metro Manila and northern Luzon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 07:55 IST
Hong Kong Braces for Incoming Super Typhoon: Flight Suspensions Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong International Airport is poised to halt all passenger flights for a 36-hour period in anticipation of Super Typhoon Ragasa. This move, which starts from 6 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 6 a.m. Thursday, comes as the city braces for one of the strongest storms to hit the region in years.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg News, the airport and aviation officials have taken this precautionary measure to ensure safety as the powerful storm approaches. An official statement is forthcoming, while the Hong Kong Observatory plans to issue the initial storm warning around noon.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, authorities have already suspended work and classes across Metro Manila and large parts of the northern region. The incoming typhoon threatens to bring destructive winds and heavy rainfall, echoing the impacts anticipated in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pr...

 India
3
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
4
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025