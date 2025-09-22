Hong Kong Braces for Incoming Super Typhoon: Flight Suspensions Announced

Hong Kong International Airport is poised to halt all passenger flights for a 36-hour period in anticipation of Super Typhoon Ragasa. This move, which starts from 6 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 6 a.m. Thursday, comes as the city braces for one of the strongest storms to hit the region in years.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg News, the airport and aviation officials have taken this precautionary measure to ensure safety as the powerful storm approaches. An official statement is forthcoming, while the Hong Kong Observatory plans to issue the initial storm warning around noon.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, authorities have already suspended work and classes across Metro Manila and large parts of the northern region. The incoming typhoon threatens to bring destructive winds and heavy rainfall, echoing the impacts anticipated in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)