JUST IN TIME Secures INR 80 Crore in Growth Capital for Expansion

JUST IN TIME, India's top watch retailer, has secured INR 80 crore in growth capital from investors Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi. The investment will bolster its pan-India expansion, solidify its digital presence, and enhance customer experience by expanding its network of domestic and global watch brands.

A JUST IN TIME boutique store (Photo/Courtesy https://justintime.in/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JUST IN TIME, a prominent name in India's watch retail sector, has announced its successful procurement of INR 80 crore (USD 800 million) in growth capital. This financial boost comes from seasoned investors Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi, signaling confidence in the company's leadership and its expansive omnichannel retail model.

The retail giant, boasting over 80 boutiques across more than 18 cities, offers a diverse range of 55-plus international and private-label brands. Through multi-brand and exclusive brand outlets, JUST IN TIME has earned the trust of watch aficionados nationwide. The funds will facilitate the company's ambitions to expand its footprint further, bolster its omnichannel capabilities, and enhance its retail experiences.

According to Founder and Managing Director Rajesh Chheda, the growth capital marks a pivotal moment for JUST IN TIME. With these new resources, the company aims to broaden its reach, fortify its digital infrastructure, and provide an inclusive shopping journey that aligns with its commitment to craftsmanship and customer care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

