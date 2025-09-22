Next Generation GST Reforms: Boosting Savings and Fueling Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced next-generation GST reforms aimed at boosting savings and benefiting all sections of society. With simplified tax slabs, essential goods are now tax-free or under the lowest rates. The reforms promise economic growth, ease of doing business, and support for local manufacturing in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced significant GST reforms, promising to enhance savings and benefit every societal sector. Marking the 'GST Bachat Utsav,' these changes introduce lower tax slabs, with essentials like food and medicines largely tax-free or under minimal rates.
Modi emphasized the reforms' impact on economic growth, highlighting benefits to businesses, MSMEs, and the emerging middle class. The reforms, coupled with income tax cuts, aim to deliver substantial savings for households, making aspirations like home ownership more achievable.
Urging support for Indian-made products, Modi called on citizens to buy and sell Swadeshi goods, reinforcing the vision of a self-reliant India. He encouraged state governments to foster a favorable climate for industry and manufacturing during the festive season.
