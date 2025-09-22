Next Generation GST Reforms: Boosting Savings and Fueling Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced significant GST reforms, promising to enhance savings and benefit every societal sector. Marking the 'GST Bachat Utsav,' these changes introduce lower tax slabs, with essentials like food and medicines largely tax-free or under minimal rates.

Modi emphasized the reforms' impact on economic growth, highlighting benefits to businesses, MSMEs, and the emerging middle class. The reforms, coupled with income tax cuts, aim to deliver substantial savings for households, making aspirations like home ownership more achievable.

Urging support for Indian-made products, Modi called on citizens to buy and sell Swadeshi goods, reinforcing the vision of a self-reliant India. He encouraged state governments to foster a favorable climate for industry and manufacturing during the festive season.

