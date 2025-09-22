Left Menu

Dockworkers Strike: Ports Blocked Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests

Italian dockworkers and protesters demonstrated against Israel's Gaza offensive, blocking ports and causing transport disruptions. Clashes with police ensued in Milan and Naples. The protests, marked by Palestinian flag displays, coincided with a national strike affecting public transport and schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:31 IST
Dockworkers Strike: Ports Blocked Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Italian dockworkers took action by blocking port access roads, in protest against Israel's military actions in Gaza. The demonstrations, underscored by union support, aimed to prevent arms transfers to Israel. As tensions mounted, pro-Palestinian protests also erupted in Milan, resulting in clashes with police.

Around Milan's central station, police in riot gear utilized tear gas against protesters attempting to disrupt traffic. Similar scenes unfolded in Bologna and Naples, where demonstrators clashed with law enforcement and temporarily halted train services.

Thousands participated in nationwide protests, school closures, and transport disruptions. Protesters in Genoa and Livorno displayed Palestinian flags. Despite the right-wing government's stance in favor of Israel, the impact of strikes was downplayed by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, highlighting minimal train cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

