Dockworkers Strike: Ports Blocked Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests

On Monday, Italian dockworkers took action by blocking port access roads, in protest against Israel's military actions in Gaza. The demonstrations, underscored by union support, aimed to prevent arms transfers to Israel. As tensions mounted, pro-Palestinian protests also erupted in Milan, resulting in clashes with police.

Around Milan's central station, police in riot gear utilized tear gas against protesters attempting to disrupt traffic. Similar scenes unfolded in Bologna and Naples, where demonstrators clashed with law enforcement and temporarily halted train services.

Thousands participated in nationwide protests, school closures, and transport disruptions. Protesters in Genoa and Livorno displayed Palestinian flags. Despite the right-wing government's stance in favor of Israel, the impact of strikes was downplayed by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, highlighting minimal train cancellations.

