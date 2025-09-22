Air Conditioning Order Sparks Controversy in North Central Railway
The North Central Railway's order to remove air conditioning units from junior officers' chambers was quickly rescinded due to backlash. The move was intended to increase field presence but faced criticism for demotivating staff. Officials argue this highlights the need to address more pressing issues like staffing shortages.
- Country:
- India
The North Central Railway Zone faced immediate backlash after issuing an order to remove air conditioning units from the offices of junior scale officers across Agra, Jhansi, and Prayagraj. The order was promptly withdrawn following uproar from officials.
Initially intended to enhance field presence of junior officers, the decision was criticized for causing demotivation and creating disparity. Officials voiced concerns about the impact on morale and productivity, noting that such measures could hamper the efficiency of railway operations.
Amidst the controversy, officials called attention to more significant issues, such as staffing shortages within safety departments. Many argue that focus should shift towards addressing vacancies and acknowledging the work pressure borne by railway employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Indian Political Backlash
Govt Launches $40K Teacher Bonding Scheme to Tackle Staffing Shortages
Turbulence in Manali: Kangana Ranaut Faces Local Backlash Amidst Flood Catastrophe
Himachal's Monsoon Mayhem: Unprecedented Damages and Political Backlash
CJI Gavai Addresses Social Media Backlash Over Vishnu Idol Comments