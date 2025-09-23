Left Menu

Drone Sightings Halt Flights at Copenhagen Airport

Drone sightings led to the suspension of all flights at Copenhagen's main airport. Police reported seeing two to four large drones in the area, prompting immediate action. At least 15 flights were diverted, as the situation unfolded on Monday evening.

Updated: 23-09-2025 01:21 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Operations at Denmark's largest airport in Copenhagen came to an abrupt halt on Monday, following reports of drone activity, police confirmed.

A police spokesperson told Reuters that between two and four sizable drones were spotted near the vicinity, halting all flight operations at 20:26 local time (18:26 GMT). Flight tracking service FlightRadar also reported the incident, stating that at least 15 flights had to be redirected to alternate locations.

An airport spokesperson confirmed the suspension of flights but chose not to provide additional details on the matter.

