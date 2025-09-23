Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Mughal Sarai: A Community in Mourning

A tragic accident occurred in Mughal Sarai when an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary trailer, resulting in the death of a three-year-old named Richa, while six others were injured. The critically injured were taken to a Varanasi trauma center for treatment. The victims were returning from performing last rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Mughal Sarai claimed the life of a three-year-old girl when an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary trailer early Tuesday.

Six others, including critically injured individuals, were returning from Varanasi. They had attended the last rites of the child's mother and face treatment in a trauma center.

Police have seized the trailer and detained the driver as investigations continue into the circumstances of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

