Tragic Collision in Mughal Sarai: A Community in Mourning

A tragic accident in Mughal Sarai claimed the life of a three-year-old girl when an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary trailer early Tuesday.

Six others, including critically injured individuals, were returning from Varanasi. They had attended the last rites of the child's mother and face treatment in a trauma center.

Police have seized the trailer and detained the driver as investigations continue into the circumstances of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)