Tragic Collision in Mughal Sarai: A Community in Mourning
A tragic accident occurred in Mughal Sarai when an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary trailer, resulting in the death of a three-year-old named Richa, while six others were injured. The critically injured were taken to a Varanasi trauma center for treatment. The victims were returning from performing last rites.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in Mughal Sarai claimed the life of a three-year-old girl when an auto-rickshaw collided with a stationary trailer early Tuesday.
Six others, including critically injured individuals, were returning from Varanasi. They had attended the last rites of the child's mother and face treatment in a trauma center.
Police have seized the trailer and detained the driver as investigations continue into the circumstances of the crash.
