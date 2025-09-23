India's Startup Surge: Climbing the Global Innovation Ladder
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India has climbed from 91st to 38th in the Global Innovation Index over the last decade, confident that it will break into the top 10 within three years. The country's expanding startup ecosystem is now the world's third largest, spurred by the Startup India campaign.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India's remarkable ascent in the Global Innovation Index, moving from 91st to 38th place over the past decade. He expressed optimism that the nation will be among the top 10 within three years, driven by the promising performance and capabilities of the youth.
Speaking at Gujarat's Startup Conclave, Shah noted that the Startup India campaign has successfully transformed the country into the third largest startup ecosystem globally. The initiative, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pivotal in shifting the youth from job seekers to job creators.
Since the implementation of the Startup India scheme in 2016, infrastructure, financial, and policy support have significantly bolstered the startup landscape. With over 1.92 lakh startups, India has seen a substantial increase in unicorns, many emerging from tier-II and tier-III cities, with a notable percentage initiated by women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
