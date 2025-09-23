Left Menu

India's Strategic Push: Large Ships Gain Infrastructure Status

In line with the 'Make in India' initiative, the government granted large ships infrastructure status, facilitating financial benefits. This will help Indian shipping companies overcome financial challenges and contribute to the global shipping market. A Maritime Development Fund aims to bolster investment in the sector by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:40 IST
India's Strategic Push: Large Ships Gain Infrastructure Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster its 'Make in India' campaign, the Indian government has taken a significant step by granting infrastructure status to large commercial vessels. Ships with a gross tonnage of 10,000 or more, under Indian ownership and flag, now meet the qualifications for this status.

This decision is significant for Indian maritime as it eases access to financial resources, including overseas borrowings and tax-free bonds. In the latest update, large ships have been added to the Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure sub-sectors under transport and logistics, as noted by a finance ministry notification.

Additionally, the creation of a Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund aims to encourage investment, with the ultimate goal of capturing a 20% share of the global cargo market by 2047. This move is seen as a strategic push to strengthen India's maritime capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster

Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building D...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Border Czar

Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Bor...

 Global
3
DeChambeau: The LIV Star Energizing Team USA at Ryder Cup

DeChambeau: The LIV Star Energizing Team USA at Ryder Cup

 Global
4
India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025