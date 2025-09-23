India's Strategic Push: Large Ships Gain Infrastructure Status
In line with the 'Make in India' initiative, the government granted large ships infrastructure status, facilitating financial benefits. This will help Indian shipping companies overcome financial challenges and contribute to the global shipping market. A Maritime Development Fund aims to bolster investment in the sector by 2030.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to bolster its 'Make in India' campaign, the Indian government has taken a significant step by granting infrastructure status to large commercial vessels. Ships with a gross tonnage of 10,000 or more, under Indian ownership and flag, now meet the qualifications for this status.
This decision is significant for Indian maritime as it eases access to financial resources, including overseas borrowings and tax-free bonds. In the latest update, large ships have been added to the Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure sub-sectors under transport and logistics, as noted by a finance ministry notification.
Additionally, the creation of a Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund aims to encourage investment, with the ultimate goal of capturing a 20% share of the global cargo market by 2047. This move is seen as a strategic push to strengthen India's maritime capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ACME Solar's Strategic Refinance: A Boost to Rajasthan Energy Project
Historic Appointment at RBNZ: Breaking Barriers in Finance
RBI Revokes Datta Finance's License Over Irregular Lending Practices
IFC Grants $100M Loan to FirstRand to Boost MSME Finance in South Africa
EU Finance Ministers Eye Digital Euro for Payment Independence