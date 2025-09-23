Left Menu

50,000 Jobs for Indians as Expertise Expands in the Gulf

Expertise, an industrial services provider, aims to create 50,000 jobs for Indians in Saudi Arabia by 2030. The company is exploring mergers, acquisitions, and new markets to expand its presence, connecting India's and Saudi Arabia's economic paths through trade, investment, and human exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:46 IST
50,000 Jobs for Indians as Expertise Expands in the Gulf
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian-owned Saudi-based industrial services giant, Expertise, has unveiled ambitious plans to create 50,000 jobs for Indians in the Gulf by 2030. The announcement comes as Expertise eyes mergers, acquisitions, and international market expansion.

Presently, the company employs over 15,000 individuals across six strategic segments. These include equipment rental, facility management, civil construction, industrial services, modular building manufacturing, and industrial materials trading.

CEO Mohammed Ashif Karnire emphasized the interconnected economic transformation of Saudi Arabia and India, stating that their collaborative efforts in trade and investment are poised to impact the global economy. Expertise has expanded into Egypt, marking its entry into the African market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster

Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building D...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Border Czar

Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Bor...

 Global
3
DeChambeau: The LIV Star Energizing Team USA at Ryder Cup

DeChambeau: The LIV Star Energizing Team USA at Ryder Cup

 Global
4
India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025