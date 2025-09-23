50,000 Jobs for Indians as Expertise Expands in the Gulf

An Indian-owned Saudi-based industrial services giant, Expertise, has unveiled ambitious plans to create 50,000 jobs for Indians in the Gulf by 2030. The announcement comes as Expertise eyes mergers, acquisitions, and international market expansion.

Presently, the company employs over 15,000 individuals across six strategic segments. These include equipment rental, facility management, civil construction, industrial services, modular building manufacturing, and industrial materials trading.

CEO Mohammed Ashif Karnire emphasized the interconnected economic transformation of Saudi Arabia and India, stating that their collaborative efforts in trade and investment are poised to impact the global economy. Expertise has expanded into Egypt, marking its entry into the African market.

