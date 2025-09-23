Israel's Allenby Crossing Closure Sparks Tensions
Israel is closing the Allenby Crossing, a vital link between the West Bank and Jordan, indefinitely. The decision follows a recent shooting incident involving a Jordanian truck driver. The closure affects both passenger and freight traffic, adding uncertainty to the region's logistics and diplomacy.
Israel has announced the indefinite closure of the Allenby Crossing, the primary passageway connecting the Israeli-occupied West Bank with Jordan. This decision comes from the Palestinian General Authority for Borders and Crossings.
The reasons behind the closure remain undisclosed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Israel Airports Authority, responsible for managing the crossing, have not provided comments due to a public holiday in Israel.
Recently, the crossing reopened for passenger traffic after a shooting incident involving a Jordanian truck driver led to the deaths of two Israeli soldiers. Jordan's Public Security Directorate confirmed the closure for both passenger and freight movements from Israel's side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
