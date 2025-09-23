Strategic Road Opens Path to Ladakh's Scenic Destinations

A newly opened 91-kilometer road connecting Hanle to the border village of Chumar in Ladakh has been inaugurated, the Army announced on Tuesday. This strategic route provides vital connectivity for the Armed Forces and enhances local tourism opportunities.

Constructed by Project Himank under the Border Roads Organisation, the road stretches over extreme altitudes of 14,500 to 17,200 feet, including the challenging Salsa La Pass. This infrastructure milestone is set to provide essential links to attractions such as Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake, and Tso Moriri.

This road stands as a testament to strategic infrastructure development, improving operational readiness and boosting socio-economic growth in Ladakh's remote areas. By enhancing access to key tourist destinations, it also promises to invigorate the local tourism industry.

