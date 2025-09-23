Left Menu

Strategic Road Opens Path to Ladakh's Scenic Destinations

A new 91-kilometer road linking Hanle and Chumar in Ladakh is now open, enhancing strategic military connectivity and promoting tourism. Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation, it connects key attractions and is expected to boost socio-economic growth in the region's remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:26 IST
Strategic Road Opens Path to Ladakh's Scenic Destinations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly opened 91-kilometer road connecting Hanle to the border village of Chumar in Ladakh has been inaugurated, the Army announced on Tuesday. This strategic route provides vital connectivity for the Armed Forces and enhances local tourism opportunities.

Constructed by Project Himank under the Border Roads Organisation, the road stretches over extreme altitudes of 14,500 to 17,200 feet, including the challenging Salsa La Pass. This infrastructure milestone is set to provide essential links to attractions such as Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake, and Tso Moriri.

This road stands as a testament to strategic infrastructure development, improving operational readiness and boosting socio-economic growth in Ladakh's remote areas. By enhancing access to key tourist destinations, it also promises to invigorate the local tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Caste Census Faces Technical Hurdles Amidst Political Criticism

Karnataka's Caste Census Faces Technical Hurdles Amidst Political Criticism

 India
2
Market Regulator Sebi Approves Rs 39 Lakh Settlement for Insider Trading Case

Market Regulator Sebi Approves Rs 39 Lakh Settlement for Insider Trading Cas...

 India
3
US Lawmakers Meet Indian Panel: A Silent Diaspora and Strengthening Ties

US Lawmakers Meet Indian Panel: A Silent Diaspora and Strengthening Ties

 India
4
Erdogan Urges Global Recognition of Palestinian State at UN

Erdogan Urges Global Recognition of Palestinian State at UN

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025