Mangaluru to Mumbai: A New Route for Vande Bharat Express?

MP Kota Srinivas Poojari has proposed an extension of the Vande Bharat Express service to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V Somanna. The request seeks to lengthen the train's route from Mangaluru to Mumbai, aligning with increasing public demand.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express operates only between Mangaluru and Madgaon. Poojari's proposal highlights local traders', tourists', and citizens' calls for a direct route to Mumbai, stressing the need for both daytime and sleeper options to enhance regional connectivity.

Support for this initiative is rising among local leaders and the community, who hope for swift action from railway authorities. An approval would enable a seamless travel experience from Mangaluru to Mumbai, potentially boosting passenger numbers and benefitting commuters and business travelers between coastal Karnataka and Maharashtra.

