Mizoram's Road to Progress: Urgent Highway Improvements Needed

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma assessed the state's highway projects during a meeting with the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Tuesday, officials reported.

Lalduhoma drew attention to the poor state of many highways, plagued by potholes and surface scratches, and underscored the necessity of timely repairs within the contractor's liability period. He also emphasized that any new bypass roads need a seamless handover of the existing town roads to the state PWD.

The Chief Minister urged NHIDCL to prioritize the crucial NH-6/306 route between Aizawl and Vairengte. NHIDCL's Regional Executive Director, Adelbert Susngi, assured swift action on the issues raised and apprised the CM of the challenges faced at various work sites. The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Vanlalthlana and senior officers.

