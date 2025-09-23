MakeMyTrip Fortifies Leadership: Strategic Appointments Steer Future Growth
MakeMyTrip announced leadership changes, elevating Mohit Kabra to Group COO and appointing Dipak Bohra as Group CFO. These moves are aimed at enhancing scalable growth and strengthening institutional leadership, with Kabra overseeing operations and Bohra handling financial strategy to further bolster the company's travel market presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
MakeMyTrip, a NASDAQ-listed travel booking giant, has unveiled significant leadership changes as part of its strategic vision for scalable growth.
Mohit Kabra has been promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer, bringing his 14-year experience to drive operational excellence and oversee day-to-day activities across business units.
Meanwhile, Dipak Bohra steps into the role of Group Chief Financial Officer, tasked with steering the company's financial and strategic legal functions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MakeMyTrip
- leadership
- travel
- operations
- finance
- growth
- market
- strategies
- appointments
- corporate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCB Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Finances in Major Bust
Market Regulator Sebi Approves Rs 39 Lakh Settlement for Insider Trading Case
Eurozone Economy Faces Mixed Signals Amid Bond Market Stability
Global Currencies in Focus Amid Fed Commentary and Market Movements
SA20 Cricket League Fuels Economic Growth in South Africa