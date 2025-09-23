MakeMyTrip Fortifies Leadership: Strategic Appointments Steer Future Growth

MakeMyTrip, a NASDAQ-listed travel booking giant, has unveiled significant leadership changes as part of its strategic vision for scalable growth.

Mohit Kabra has been promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer, bringing his 14-year experience to drive operational excellence and oversee day-to-day activities across business units.

Meanwhile, Dipak Bohra steps into the role of Group Chief Financial Officer, tasked with steering the company's financial and strategic legal functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)