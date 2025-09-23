Airspace Disruptions: Drones and Digital Chaos Over Europe's Skies

Recent airspace disruptions, particularly involving drones and cyberattacks, have wreaked havoc on airports across Europe and the United States. These incidents illustrate concerns over aviation systems' vulnerabilities to novel threats.

In Copenhagen, sightings of large drones near the airport temporarily halted all operations, echoing past disruptions in Gatwick, where persistent drone activity required military intervention. Similarly, a cyberattack on a European system provider recently affected multiple airport functions, grounding or delaying flights.

The ongoing challenges underscore the need for enhanced countermeasures and preparedness to protect critical aviation infrastructure and ensure passenger safety across global skies.

