Tragic End to a Young Dreamer: Radhika Solanki's Story

Radhika Solanki, a bright 16-year-old student, was tragically killed when an e-rickshaw overturned in central Delhi while she was on her way to school. Her untimely death has raised concerns about the safety and regulation of e-rickshaws in the city.

Radhika, who had been living with her uncle following the deaths of her parents, was known for her determination to succeed despite facing numerous hardships. Her family is now left mourning the loss of a girl who aspired to achieve great things in life.

The accident, which also injured two other passengers, underscores the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations for e-rickshaw drivers. Official data indicates a high number of accidents involving these vehicles, highlighting the urgent necessity for regulatory action to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)