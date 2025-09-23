Left Menu

Tragic End to a Young Dreamer: Radhika Solanki's Story

Radhika Solanki, a promising 16-year-old student, tragically lost her life in a road accident involving an e-rickshaw. Despite personal hardships, she remained focused on her education. Her untimely death highlights issues surrounding e-rickshaw safety in Delhi, where these vehicles have been linked to numerous accidents.

Updated: 23-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:36 IST
Tragic End to a Young Dreamer: Radhika Solanki's Story
Radhika Solanki, a bright 16-year-old student, was tragically killed when an e-rickshaw overturned in central Delhi while she was on her way to school. Her untimely death has raised concerns about the safety and regulation of e-rickshaws in the city.

Radhika, who had been living with her uncle following the deaths of her parents, was known for her determination to succeed despite facing numerous hardships. Her family is now left mourning the loss of a girl who aspired to achieve great things in life.

The accident, which also injured two other passengers, underscores the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations for e-rickshaw drivers. Official data indicates a high number of accidents involving these vehicles, highlighting the urgent necessity for regulatory action to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

