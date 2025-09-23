Left Menu

India's Maritime Leap: Cochin Shipyard Partners with Korea for Strategic Shipbuilding Boost

Cochin Shipyard Limited teams up with HD Korea Shipbuilding for a long-term strategic partnership to bolster India's shipbuilding industry. The collaboration was formalized through an MoU at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Gujarat, aiming to enhance production efficiency and generate substantial employment opportunities.

Cochin Shipyard moves Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat ; Signs MoU with HD Korea for Long-Term Shipbuilding Collaboration (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), signaling a new era in India's maritime sector. The announcement was made during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi - Transforming India's Maritime Sector' event in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, alongside industry leaders Jung Changin of Hyundai and CSL's Madhu S Nair. This alliance leverages CSL's established infrastructure and local know-how with HD KSOE's cutting-edge technology to advance India's shipbuilding prowess.

Plans include utilizing CSL's new dry dock for constructing large vessels, supported by a Block Fabrication Facility in Kochi, expected to create 2,000 direct jobs and multiple indirect opportunities. The partnership aligns with national initiatives like Maritime India Vision 2030, aiming to position India as a global shipbuilding leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

