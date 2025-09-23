India's Maritime Leap: Cochin Shipyard Partners with Korea for Strategic Shipbuilding Boost

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), signaling a new era in India's maritime sector. The announcement was made during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi - Transforming India's Maritime Sector' event in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, alongside industry leaders Jung Changin of Hyundai and CSL's Madhu S Nair. This alliance leverages CSL's established infrastructure and local know-how with HD KSOE's cutting-edge technology to advance India's shipbuilding prowess.

Plans include utilizing CSL's new dry dock for constructing large vessels, supported by a Block Fabrication Facility in Kochi, expected to create 2,000 direct jobs and multiple indirect opportunities. The partnership aligns with national initiatives like Maritime India Vision 2030, aiming to position India as a global shipbuilding leader.

