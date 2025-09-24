Left Menu

Powell's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Employment in Uncertain Times

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses the complex challenge of balancing high inflation and a weak job market. With divided opinions on policy direction, Powell emphasizes a cautious, data-driven approach to interest rate decisions, amidst political pressure and economic challenges from inflation and job market concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:03 IST
Powell's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Employment in Uncertain Times
Powell

The U.S. Federal Reserve is navigating choppy waters, as Chair Jerome Powell outlines the complexity of dealing with both inflation and employment issues. In recent comments, Powell highlighted the divided opinions within the Fed regarding future interest rate cuts, aiming to strike a balance between these competing economic pressures.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman has emphasized the need to support the job market proactively, advocating for interest rate cuts to prevent possible job losses. However, regional Fed presidents are expressing caution, citing ongoing inflation concerns, which remain above target amid various economic policies.

Powell, in speeches to influential economic bodies, has reiterated the importance of a balanced strategy. He warns against the risks of both aggressive rate cuts and prolonged restrictive policies, underscoring the absence of a risk-free path. These deliberations occur against a backdrop of political pressures and critique from the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

 Colombia
2
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
3
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
4
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025