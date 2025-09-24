Market Dips Amid Fed Caution and Tech Stock Fluctuations
U.S. stocks declined as tech heavyweights slid and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted ongoing inflation concerns amid labor market fragility. Nvidia stocks fell, affecting wider market indices, while Boeing's gains provided some support. Investors remain cautious as uncertainty looms over future interest rates despite a recent cut by the Fed.
U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday afternoon following a decline in Nvidia shares and as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's struggle with inflation and labor market instability. Nvidia stocks fell 3.1%, retracting gains from a previous surge after announcing a $100 billion investment in OpenAI.
Other tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple also experienced downturns. AutoZone shares dropped 1.1% after its quarterly profit missed forecasts. Powell, speaking at Rhode Island's Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, provided no indication of when the Fed might cut interest rates again after a recent reduction.
Although Boeing's 1.5% rise, backed by an Uzbekistan Airways order, helped limit Dow's losses, investor caution remained prevalent. The Dow fell 91.96 points, the S&P 500 lost 34.67 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 191.63 points. Meanwhile, monitoring Kenvue's stock, investors noted a 2.7% rise on Tuesday, after a steep decline earlier linked to controversial comments by former President Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
