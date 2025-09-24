Left Menu

Market Dips Amid Fed Caution and Tech Stock Fluctuations

U.S. stocks declined as tech heavyweights slid and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted ongoing inflation concerns amid labor market fragility. Nvidia stocks fell, affecting wider market indices, while Boeing's gains provided some support. Investors remain cautious as uncertainty looms over future interest rates despite a recent cut by the Fed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:10 IST
Market Dips Amid Fed Caution and Tech Stock Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday afternoon following a decline in Nvidia shares and as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's struggle with inflation and labor market instability. Nvidia stocks fell 3.1%, retracting gains from a previous surge after announcing a $100 billion investment in OpenAI.

Other tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple also experienced downturns. AutoZone shares dropped 1.1% after its quarterly profit missed forecasts. Powell, speaking at Rhode Island's Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, provided no indication of when the Fed might cut interest rates again after a recent reduction.

Although Boeing's 1.5% rise, backed by an Uzbekistan Airways order, helped limit Dow's losses, investor caution remained prevalent. The Dow fell 91.96 points, the S&P 500 lost 34.67 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 191.63 points. Meanwhile, monitoring Kenvue's stock, investors noted a 2.7% rise on Tuesday, after a steep decline earlier linked to controversial comments by former President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

 Colombia
2
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
3
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
4
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025