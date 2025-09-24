Boeing Soars: Uzbekistan Jetliner Order and China Deal Hopes

In a significant financial boost, Boeing's stock experienced a notable climb on Tuesday following a major order from Uzbekistan and emerging optimism about potential aircraft sales to China.

The order received from Uzbekistan Airways involves up to 22 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliners, enhancing its international service footprint and supporting nearly 35,000 US jobs. Meanwhile, potential Chinese deals could end a sales void that began in 2019.

President Donald Trump's administration has focused on strengthening US manufacturing, with Boeing as a central component. The upcoming summit between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may further solidify Boeing's international market opportunities, particularly in China.

