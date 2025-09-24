Left Menu

Boeing Soars: Uzbekistan Jetliner Order and China Deal Hopes

Boeing's stock rose after announcing a jetliner order from Uzbekistan and potential sales to China. Uzbekistan Airways will purchase up to 22 Dreamliners. The China deal could mark the first sale in years, following past challenges. Trump's administration prioritizes reviving US manufacturing, emphasizing Boeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:06 IST
In a significant financial boost, Boeing's stock experienced a notable climb on Tuesday following a major order from Uzbekistan and emerging optimism about potential aircraft sales to China.

The order received from Uzbekistan Airways involves up to 22 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliners, enhancing its international service footprint and supporting nearly 35,000 US jobs. Meanwhile, potential Chinese deals could end a sales void that began in 2019.

President Donald Trump's administration has focused on strengthening US manufacturing, with Boeing as a central component. The upcoming summit between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may further solidify Boeing's international market opportunities, particularly in China.

