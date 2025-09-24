Drones and Hacks Expose Vulnerability in Europe's Aviation Sector

Recent drone incursions and hacking incidents have laid bare vulnerabilities within Europe's aviation infrastructure. Several airports, including Copenhagen's and London's Heathrow, faced disruptions due to these events, which some suspect are linked to Russian activities.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and aviation experts warned that these occurrences are testing the resilience of the region's aviation sector, exposing weaknesses amid rising hybrid threat levels. Despite denials from Russia, concerns persist about the real culprits behind these attacks.

As the threat landscape evolves, experts urge aviation regulators to bolster defenses against cybersecurity and navigation system risks. With technology upgrades carrying hefty costs, the aviation industry faces significant challenges in protecting critical infrastructure while navigating the digital age.