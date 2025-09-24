Left Menu

GST Reform 2.0: Transforming India's Economic Landscape

India's economic framework is undergoing a significant shift with GST Reform 2.0, celebrated for its potential to enhance transparency and stimulate growth. Global Business Strategist Hirav Shah praises the reform for simplifying tax compliance, benefiting sectors like automobiles and FMCG, and boosting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:36 IST
India's economy is poised for a transformation with the introduction of GST Reform 2.0, which aims to simplify compliance and promote growth. Business leaders globally are praising the initiative. Among them, renowned strategist Hirav Shah lauds it as a significant step toward a transparent and growth-oriented economy.

The Modi government's GST Reform 2.0 has been recognized as one of the most bold economic reforms in recent years. With a vision to simplify compliance and accelerate growth, the reform reflects a commitment to creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs.

Hirav Shah predicts that the reform will particularly benefit the automobile sector by rationalizing tax rates, potentially boosting sales and employment. Similarly, the FMCG sector is set to gain from simplified rates, enabling companies to optimize pricing and innovate more effectively.

