Naidu Invites Banks to Shape Amaravati's Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged major banks like SBI and Punjab National Bank to set up regional offices in Amaravati. During a meeting at his camp office, Naidu highlighted the state's projects and investment opportunities, seeking bank partnerships for Amaravati's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:32 IST
In a strategic move to advance Amaravati's development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on major banks, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, to establish their regional offices in the budding capital.

During a meeting at his Undavalli camp office in Guntur district, Naidu interacted with the chairpersons and managing directors of several banks, seeking their collaboration on various state projects.

The chief minister emphasized the need for banking partners in transformative projects such as ports, airports, and national highways, indicating substantial investment opportunities in Amaravati's growth as an international city.

