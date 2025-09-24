Naidu Invites Banks to Shape Amaravati's Future

In a strategic move to advance Amaravati's development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on major banks, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, to establish their regional offices in the budding capital.

During a meeting at his Undavalli camp office in Guntur district, Naidu interacted with the chairpersons and managing directors of several banks, seeking their collaboration on various state projects.

The chief minister emphasized the need for banking partners in transformative projects such as ports, airports, and national highways, indicating substantial investment opportunities in Amaravati's growth as an international city.

(With inputs from agencies.)