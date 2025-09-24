School Bus Accident: Minor Injuries in Wall Collision

On Wednesday morning, a school bus in Vizhinjam collided with a wall, resulting in minor injuries to three children, local police reported.

The accident, attributed to mechanical failure, occurred at approximately 8:30 am. Of the 50 children on board, 20 were taken for medical evaluation, primarily to address shock and fear caused by the incident, according to a Vizhinjam police officer.

The bus driver reported an uncontrollable leftward movement of the vehicle before it rammed into the roadside wall. Authorities are set to inspect the vehicle, and a case may be registered if mechanical faults are identified.