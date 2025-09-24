School Bus Accident: Minor Injuries in Wall Collision
A school bus accident in Vizhinjam led to minor injuries for three children. The bus, carrying around 50 kids, crashed into a wall due to mechanical problems. Twenty children received medical attention, primarily for shock. An investigation into the mechanical failure is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday morning, a school bus in Vizhinjam collided with a wall, resulting in minor injuries to three children, local police reported.
The accident, attributed to mechanical failure, occurred at approximately 8:30 am. Of the 50 children on board, 20 were taken for medical evaluation, primarily to address shock and fear caused by the incident, according to a Vizhinjam police officer.
The bus driver reported an uncontrollable leftward movement of the vehicle before it rammed into the roadside wall. Authorities are set to inspect the vehicle, and a case may be registered if mechanical faults are identified.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Calls for National Portal to Trace Missing Children
Madhya Pradesh Police Seize MD Drugs Worth Rs 14 Lakh
Delhi School Director Accused of Molestation as Police Unravel Two High-Profile Cases
Justice Served: Fake Police Gang Sentenced in Bhubaneswar
Man Arrested After Fiery Police Encounter in Baghpat