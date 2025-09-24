Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Fed's Cautious Stance
Euro zone bond yields remained stable on Wednesday, tracking a cautious U.S. approach following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. As regional yields aligned with Germany's benchmark, the focus shifted to upcoming debt auctions and U.S. economic data amidst ongoing inflation and labor market concerns.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the benchmark for the euro zone, experienced a slight decline to 2.742%. Other regional yields, including those from France and Italy, mirrored this trend, while long-term yield movements remained muted. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields for 10-year and 30-year bonds dipped to 4.102% and 4.714%.
Powell's comments stressed the importance of balancing the risks posed by high inflation against a weakening job market. Different policy viewpoints among Fed members are adding complexity to future rate decisions. Money markets now price a near-92% probability of a Fed rate cut in October. Upcoming data and regional bond auctions, like Italy's planned sale on Friday, command market attention.
