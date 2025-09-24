Reliance Consumer's Mega Investment in Tamil Nadu: A Boost for Local Economy

Fast moving consumer goods giant, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, has announced a major investment of Rs 1,156 crore in Tamil Nadu, according to Minister TRB Rajaa. The investment aims to establish an integrated manufacturing facility in the Tuticorin district.

Set to span 60 acres in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu's Allikulam Industrial Park, the facility will focus on producing a variety of goods, including regional snacks, biscuits, spices, and edible oils. The project is projected to generate 2,000 jobs locally over the next five years.

State Industries Minister Rajaa highlighted the strategic gains under Chief Minister M K Stalin's Dravidian Model leadership, emphasizing the state's success in enticing leading national FMCG players. This move aligns with Tamil Nadu's inaugural TN Rising Investment Conclave held in August 2025, where significant investments were pledged.