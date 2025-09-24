Reliance Consumer's Mega Investment in Tamil Nadu: A Boost for Local Economy
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd plans to invest Rs 1,156 crore in a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, creating 2,000 jobs. This initiative is part of a broader Tamil Nadu effort to attract FMCG giants. In 2025, the state hosted an investment conclave, securing Rs 32,553.85 crore in commitments.
- Country:
- India
Fast moving consumer goods giant, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, has announced a major investment of Rs 1,156 crore in Tamil Nadu, according to Minister TRB Rajaa. The investment aims to establish an integrated manufacturing facility in the Tuticorin district.
Set to span 60 acres in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu's Allikulam Industrial Park, the facility will focus on producing a variety of goods, including regional snacks, biscuits, spices, and edible oils. The project is projected to generate 2,000 jobs locally over the next five years.
State Industries Minister Rajaa highlighted the strategic gains under Chief Minister M K Stalin's Dravidian Model leadership, emphasizing the state's success in enticing leading national FMCG players. This move aligns with Tamil Nadu's inaugural TN Rising Investment Conclave held in August 2025, where significant investments were pledged.
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance
- investment
- Tamil Nadu
- manufacturing
- jobs
- FMCG
- Chief Minister
- MoU
- Tuticorin
- Stalin
ALSO READ
IFC Invests $200m in LG Innotek Vietnam to Boost Jobs, Exports, and ESG Goals
FMCG Industry Adapts to New GST Rates with Temporary Price Adjustments
Telangana Spurs Growth: ₹3,745 Crore Investments to Boost Jobs and Agriculture
Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Political Tensions
Forgery Scandal Unveiled in Rajasthan’s Postal Jobs Recruitment