AsiaOne Forum Fuels Asia-GCC Partnerships in Dubai

The 26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum by AsiaOne Media Group took place in Dubai, celebrating Asia’s economic ties with the UAE and wider GCC. The event emphasized cross-border collaboration, strategic partnerships, and unity among global leaders, while spotlighting the UAE's growth as a sustainable and investor-friendly economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a vibrant display of economic diplomacy, AsiaOne Media Group hosted the 26th Asian Business and Social Forum in Dubai, uniting innovators and dignitaries to strengthen ties between Asia, the UAE, and the GCC. Held at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, the September event celebrated Asia's dynamic spirit and its global aspirations.

The Indo-UAE Summit, with its theme 'Celebrating the Spirit of Asia,' underscored the importance of strategic collaborations among emerging markets. Highlighting innovation and bilateral trade, leaders advocated for enhanced trade, investment, and tourism as levers for economic growth amid a backdrop of camaraderie at the international gathering.

Esteemed figures like His Highness Sheikh Al Nuaimi and Dr. J. C. Chaudhry graced the occasion, enriching discussions that spanned finance, technology, and sustainable infrastructure. As AsiaOne's pivotal platform, the forum catalyzed new partnerships, aligning global leaders towards sustainable development and economic integration across continents.

